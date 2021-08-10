Ramky Infra Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 263.16 crore, up 10.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 263.16 crore in June 2021 up 10.51% from Rs. 238.13 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.96 crore in June 2021 up 148.36% from Rs. 61.96 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.72 crore in June 2021 up 176.48% from Rs. 42.94 crore in June 2020.

Ramky Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 4.33 in June 2021 from Rs. 7.12 in June 2020.

Ramky Infra shares closed at 183.80 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 243.87% returns over the last 6 months and 425.14% over the last 12 months.