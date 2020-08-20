Ramky Infra Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 238.13 crore, down 56.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ramky Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 238.13 crore in June 2020 down 56.44% from Rs. 546.67 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 61.96 crore in June 2020 down 974.37% from Rs. 5.77 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.94 crore in June 2020 down 45.36% from Rs. 78.58 crore in June 2019.
Ramky Infra shares closed at 37.20 on August 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given 21.37% returns over the last 6 months and -44.81% over the last 12 months.
|Ramky Infrastructure
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|238.13
|316.51
|546.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|238.13
|316.51
|546.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.00
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.84
|12.30
|13.96
|Depreciation
|8.51
|15.08
|10.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|222.33
|412.06
|494.54
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.56
|-122.93
|27.63
|Other Income
|37.98
|40.19
|40.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|34.43
|-82.75
|68.02
|Interest
|80.54
|74.65
|92.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-46.11
|-157.40
|-24.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-46.11
|-157.40
|-24.62
|Tax
|15.85
|18.47
|-18.85
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-61.96
|-175.87
|-5.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-61.96
|-175.87
|-5.77
|Minority Interest
|--
|43.71
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-61.96
|-135.05
|-5.77
|Equity Share Capital
|69.20
|69.20
|69.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.12
|-19.10
|-0.57
|Diluted EPS
|-7.12
|-19.10
|-0.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.12
|-19.10
|-0.57
|Diluted EPS
|-7.12
|-19.10
|-0.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 20, 2020 10:11 am