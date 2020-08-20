Ramky Infra Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 238.13 crore, down 56.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 238.13 crore in June 2020 down 56.44% from Rs. 546.67 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 61.96 crore in June 2020 down 974.37% from Rs. 5.77 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.94 crore in June 2020 down 45.36% from Rs. 78.58 crore in June 2019.

Ramky Infra shares closed at 37.20 on August 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given 21.37% returns over the last 6 months and -44.81% over the last 12 months.