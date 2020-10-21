RamkrishnaForge Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 252.47 crore, down 3.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 252.47 crore in September 2020 down 3.14% from Rs. 260.66 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.07 crore in September 2020 up 191.19% from Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.40 crore in September 2020 down 2.7% from Rs. 47.69 crore in September 2019.

RamkrishnaForge EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.22 in September 2019.

RamkrishnaForge shares closed at 346.80 on October 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 69.29% returns over the last 6 months and 27.66% over the last 12 months.