RamkrishnaForge Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 835.40 crore, up 22.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 835.40 crore in March 2023 up 22.27% from Rs. 683.24 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.82 crore in March 2023 down 22.89% from Rs. 86.65 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 189.87 crore in March 2023 up 25.73% from Rs. 151.02 crore in March 2022.