RamkrishnaForge Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 835.40 crore, up 22.27% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramkrishna Forgings are:

Net Sales at Rs 835.40 crore in March 2023 up 22.27% from Rs. 683.24 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.82 crore in March 2023 down 22.89% from Rs. 86.65 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 189.87 crore in March 2023 up 25.73% from Rs. 151.02 crore in March 2022.

Ramkrishna Forgings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 835.40 752.31 683.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 835.40 752.31 683.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 452.43 396.98 320.28
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -33.35 -33.29 10.15
Power & Fuel 52.63 46.14 40.46
Employees Cost 39.01 32.41 32.23
Depreciation 55.71 48.94 45.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 136.52 143.79 129.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 132.45 117.33 105.41
Other Income 1.70 0.81 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 134.16 118.14 105.41
Interest 31.84 29.60 26.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 102.31 88.54 79.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 102.31 88.54 79.20
Tax 35.50 30.97 -7.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 66.82 57.57 86.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 66.82 57.57 86.65
Equity Share Capital 31.98 31.98 31.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.18 3.60 5.43
Diluted EPS 4.15 3.59 5.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.18 3.60 5.43
Diluted EPS 4.15 3.59 5.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited