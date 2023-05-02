English
    RamkrishnaForge Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 835.40 crore, up 22.27% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramkrishna Forgings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 835.40 crore in March 2023 up 22.27% from Rs. 683.24 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.82 crore in March 2023 down 22.89% from Rs. 86.65 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 189.87 crore in March 2023 up 25.73% from Rs. 151.02 crore in March 2022.

    RamkrishnaForge EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.43 in March 2022.

    RamkrishnaForge shares closed at 326.00 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.35% returns over the last 6 months and 70.81% over the last 12 months.

    Ramkrishna Forgings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations835.40752.31683.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations835.40752.31683.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials452.43396.98320.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-33.35-33.2910.15
    Power & Fuel52.6346.1440.46
    Employees Cost39.0132.4132.23
    Depreciation55.7148.9445.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses136.52143.79129.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax132.45117.33105.41
    Other Income1.700.81--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax134.16118.14105.41
    Interest31.8429.6026.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax102.3188.5479.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax102.3188.5479.20
    Tax35.5030.97-7.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities66.8257.5786.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period66.8257.5786.65
    Equity Share Capital31.9831.9831.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.183.605.43
    Diluted EPS4.153.595.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.183.605.43
    Diluted EPS4.153.595.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Ramkrishna Forgings #RamkrishnaForge #Results
    first published: May 2, 2023 10:22 am