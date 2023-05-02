RamkrishnaForge Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 835.40 crore, up 22.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 835.40 crore in March 2023 up 22.27% from Rs. 683.24 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.82 crore in March 2023 down 22.89% from Rs. 86.65 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 189.87 crore in March 2023 up 25.73% from Rs. 151.02 crore in March 2022.

RamkrishnaForge EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.43 in March 2022.

RamkrishnaForge shares closed at 326.00 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.35% returns over the last 6 months and 70.81% over the last 12 months.