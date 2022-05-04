 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RamkrishnaForge Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 683.24 crore, up 31.93% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 01:36 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramkrishna Forgings are:

Net Sales at Rs 683.24 crore in March 2022 up 31.93% from Rs. 517.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.65 crore in March 2022 up 142.87% from Rs. 35.68 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 151.02 crore in March 2022 up 37.44% from Rs. 109.88 crore in March 2021.

RamkrishnaForge EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.43 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.17 in March 2021.

RamkrishnaForge shares closed at 189.65 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.21% returns over the last 6 months and 63.82% over the last 12 months.

Ramkrishna Forgings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations 683.24 606.05 402.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 683.24 606.05 402.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 320.28 305.50 206.84
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.15 -25.25 -3.16
Power & Fuel 40.46 40.50 28.23
Employees Cost 32.23 28.95 23.66
Depreciation 45.61 45.09 32.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 129.11 116.14 68.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 105.41 95.12 45.54
Other Income -- 1.68 0.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 105.41 96.80 46.51
Interest 26.21 26.27 21.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 79.20 70.52 25.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 79.20 70.52 25.23
Tax -7.45 25.40 8.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 86.65 45.12 16.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 86.65 45.12 16.68
Equity Share Capital 31.98 31.98 31.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.43 14.11 5.22
Diluted EPS 5.43 14.11 5.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.43 14.11 5.22
Diluted EPS 5.43 14.11 5.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 4, 2022 01:29 pm
