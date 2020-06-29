RamkrishnaForge Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 222.51 crore, down 49.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 222.51 crore in March 2020 down 49.8% from Rs. 443.27 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.27 crore in March 2020 down 125.14% from Rs. 24.93 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.71 crore in March 2020 down 54.85% from Rs. 90.16 crore in March 2019.

RamkrishnaForge shares closed at 173.70 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -48.02% returns over the last 6 months and -59.76% over the last 12 months.