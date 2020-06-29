RamkrishnaForge Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 222.51 crore, down 49.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramkrishna Forgings are:
Net Sales at Rs 222.51 crore in March 2020 down 49.8% from Rs. 443.27 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.27 crore in March 2020 down 125.14% from Rs. 24.93 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.71 crore in March 2020 down 54.85% from Rs. 90.16 crore in March 2019.
RamkrishnaForge shares closed at 173.70 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -48.02% returns over the last 6 months and -59.76% over the last 12 months.
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|222.51
|252.25
|443.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|222.51
|252.25
|443.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|111.04
|115.81
|212.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-21.44
|-5.15
|18.97
|Power & Fuel
|20.79
|21.02
|32.00
|Employees Cost
|20.85
|23.82
|24.84
|Depreciation
|30.10
|29.09
|33.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|54.52
|49.24
|66.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.66
|18.42
|56.12
|Other Income
|3.96
|1.31
|0.84
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.61
|19.74
|56.96
|Interest
|19.30
|17.98
|20.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.69
|1.76
|36.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.69
|1.76
|36.55
|Tax
|-2.42
|0.06
|11.62
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.27
|1.70
|24.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.27
|1.70
|24.93
|Equity Share Capital
|32.61
|32.61
|32.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.92
|0.52
|7.65
|Diluted EPS
|-1.92
|0.52
|7.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.92
|0.52
|7.65
|Diluted EPS
|-1.92
|0.52
|7.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:22 am