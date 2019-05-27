App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 27, 2019 01:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RamkrishnaForge Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 443.27 crore, up 0.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramkrishna Forgings are:

Net Sales at Rs 443.27 crore in March 2019 up 0.72% from Rs. 440.11 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.93 crore in March 2019 down 27.36% from Rs. 34.32 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.16 crore in March 2019 down 2.52% from Rs. 92.49 crore in March 2018.

RamkrishnaForge EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.65 in March 2019 from Rs. 10.53 in March 2018.

RamkrishnaForge shares closed at 497.00 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.37% returns over the last 6 months and -32.79% over the last 12 months.

Ramkrishna Forgings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 443.27 491.47 440.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 443.27 491.47 440.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 212.05 260.34 229.43
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 18.97 -0.71 3.43
Power & Fuel 32.00 39.44 32.86
Employees Cost 24.84 24.59 18.98
Depreciation 33.20 32.89 24.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 66.09 61.98 63.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.12 72.93 67.04
Other Income 0.84 0.96 0.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.96 73.89 67.88
Interest 20.41 20.72 17.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.55 53.17 50.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 36.55 53.17 50.18
Tax 11.62 19.28 15.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.93 33.88 34.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.93 33.88 34.32
Equity Share Capital 32.61 32.60 32.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.65 10.40 10.53
Diluted EPS 7.63 10.34 10.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.65 10.40 10.53
Diluted EPS 7.63 10.34 10.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on May 27, 2019 12:57 pm

