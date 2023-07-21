English
    RamkrishnaForge Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 835.95 crore, up 28.46% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramkrishna Forgings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 835.95 crore in June 2023 up 28.46% from Rs. 650.75 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.97 crore in June 2023 up 62.86% from Rs. 47.26 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.28 crore in June 2023 up 33.19% from Rs. 144.36 crore in June 2022.

    RamkrishnaForge EPS has increased to Rs. 4.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.96 in June 2022.

    RamkrishnaForge shares closed at 496.55 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 86.53% returns over the last 6 months and 205.76% over the last 12 months.

    Ramkrishna Forgings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations835.95835.40650.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations835.95835.40650.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials426.56452.43363.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.53-33.35-70.43
    Power & Fuel50.8252.63--
    Employees Cost43.8139.0135.61
    Depreciation57.0755.7147.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses125.69136.52178.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax130.47132.4596.62
    Other Income4.741.700.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax135.21134.1697.28
    Interest34.2131.8425.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax101.00102.3171.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax101.00102.3171.59
    Tax24.0435.5024.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities76.9766.8247.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period76.9766.8247.26
    Equity Share Capital31.9831.9831.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.814.182.96
    Diluted EPS4.754.152.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.814.182.96
    Diluted EPS4.754.152.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jul 21, 2023 11:00 pm

