RamkrishnaForge Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 835.95 crore, up 28.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 835.95 crore in June 2023 up 28.46% from Rs. 650.75 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.97 crore in June 2023 up 62.86% from Rs. 47.26 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.28 crore in June 2023 up 33.19% from Rs. 144.36 crore in June 2022.

RamkrishnaForge EPS has increased to Rs. 4.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.96 in June 2022.

RamkrishnaForge shares closed at 496.55 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 86.53% returns over the last 6 months and 205.76% over the last 12 months.