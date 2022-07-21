 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RamkrishnaForge Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 650.75 crore, up 57.62% Y-o-Y

Jul 21, 2022 / 10:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramkrishna Forgings are:

Net Sales at Rs 650.75 crore in June 2022 up 57.62% from Rs. 412.86 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.26 crore in June 2022 up 92.01% from Rs. 24.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 144.36 crore in June 2022 up 50.19% from Rs. 96.12 crore in June 2021.

RamkrishnaForge EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.96 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.71 in June 2021.

RamkrishnaForge shares closed at 162.40 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.79% returns over the last 6 months and 4.80% over the last 12 months.

Ramkrishna Forgings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 650.75 683.24 517.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 650.75 683.24 517.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 363.45 320.28 272.98
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -70.43 10.15 -9.25
Power & Fuel -- 40.46 --
Employees Cost 35.61 32.23 23.79
Depreciation 47.08 45.61 36.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 178.42 129.11 122.69
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 96.62 105.41 71.02
Other Income 0.66 -- 2.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 97.28 105.41 73.23
Interest 25.69 26.21 18.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 71.59 79.20 54.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 71.59 79.20 54.93
Tax 24.33 -7.45 19.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 47.26 86.65 35.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 47.26 86.65 35.68
Equity Share Capital 31.98 31.98 31.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.96 5.43 11.17
Diluted EPS 2.96 5.43 11.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.96 5.43 11.17
Diluted EPS 2.96 5.43 11.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 21, 2022 10:00 pm
