RamkrishnaForge Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 650.75 crore, up 57.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 650.75 crore in June 2022 up 57.62% from Rs. 412.86 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.26 crore in June 2022 up 92.01% from Rs. 24.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 144.36 crore in June 2022 up 50.19% from Rs. 96.12 crore in June 2021.

RamkrishnaForge EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.96 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.71 in June 2021.

RamkrishnaForge shares closed at 162.40 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.79% returns over the last 6 months and 4.80% over the last 12 months.