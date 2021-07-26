RamkrishnaForge Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 412.86 crore, up 256.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 412.86 crore in June 2021 up 256.38% from Rs. 115.85 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.61 crore in June 2021 up 192.98% from Rs. 26.47 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.12 crore in June 2021 up 11022.73% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2020.

RamkrishnaForge EPS has increased to Rs. 7.71 in June 2021 from Rs. 8.18 in June 2020.

RamkrishnaForge shares closed at 796.60 on July 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 59.75% returns over the last 6 months and 456.48% over the last 12 months.