RamkrishnaForge Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 752.31 crore, up 24.13% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramkrishna Forgings are:

Net Sales at Rs 752.31 crore in December 2022 up 24.13% from Rs. 606.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.57 crore in December 2022 up 27.59% from Rs. 45.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 167.08 crore in December 2022 up 17.75% from Rs. 141.89 crore in December 2021.

RamkrishnaForge EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.60 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.11 in December 2021.

RamkrishnaForge shares closed at 266.20 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 63.92% returns over the last 6 months and 29.32% over the last 12 months.

Ramkrishna Forgings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 752.31 762.55 606.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 752.31 762.55 606.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 396.98 390.82 305.50
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -33.29 -22.86 -25.25
Power & Fuel 46.14 -- 40.50
Employees Cost 32.41 37.28 28.95
Depreciation 48.94 49.63 45.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 143.79 187.24 116.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 117.33 120.43 95.12
Other Income 0.81 0.59 1.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 118.14 121.03 96.80
Interest 29.60 27.83 26.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 88.54 93.20 70.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 88.54 93.20 70.52
Tax 30.97 29.26 25.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 57.57 63.94 45.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 57.57 63.94 45.12
Equity Share Capital 31.98 31.98 31.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.60 4.00 14.11
Diluted EPS 3.59 4.00 14.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.60 4.00 14.11
Diluted EPS 3.59 4.00 14.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Ramkrishna Forgings #RamkrishnaForge #Results
first published: Jan 23, 2023 09:22 am