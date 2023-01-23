RamkrishnaForge Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 752.31 crore, up 24.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 752.31 crore in December 2022 up 24.13% from Rs. 606.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.57 crore in December 2022 up 27.59% from Rs. 45.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 167.08 crore in December 2022 up 17.75% from Rs. 141.89 crore in December 2021.

RamkrishnaForge EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.60 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.11 in December 2021.

RamkrishnaForge shares closed at 266.20 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 63.92% returns over the last 6 months and 29.32% over the last 12 months.