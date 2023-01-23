English
    RamkrishnaForge Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 752.31 crore, up 24.13% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramkrishna Forgings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 752.31 crore in December 2022 up 24.13% from Rs. 606.05 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.57 crore in December 2022 up 27.59% from Rs. 45.12 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 167.08 crore in December 2022 up 17.75% from Rs. 141.89 crore in December 2021.

    RamkrishnaForge EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.60 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.11 in December 2021.

    RamkrishnaForge shares closed at 266.20 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 63.92% returns over the last 6 months and 29.32% over the last 12 months.

    Ramkrishna Forgings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations752.31762.55606.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations752.31762.55606.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials396.98390.82305.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-33.29-22.86-25.25
    Power & Fuel46.14--40.50
    Employees Cost32.4137.2828.95
    Depreciation48.9449.6345.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses143.79187.24116.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax117.33120.4395.12
    Other Income0.810.591.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax118.14121.0396.80
    Interest29.6027.8326.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax88.5493.2070.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax88.5493.2070.52
    Tax30.9729.2625.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities57.5763.9445.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period57.5763.9445.12
    Equity Share Capital31.9831.9831.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.604.0014.11
    Diluted EPS3.594.0014.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.604.0014.11
    Diluted EPS3.594.0014.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 23, 2023 09:22 am