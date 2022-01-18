MARKET NEWS

Earnings

RamkrishnaForge Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 606.05 crore, up 50.7% Y-o-Y

January 18, 2022 / 05:08 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramkrishna Forgings are:

Net Sales at Rs 606.05 crore in December 2021 up 50.7% from Rs. 402.17 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.12 crore in December 2021 up 170.59% from Rs. 16.68 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.89 crore in December 2021 up 79.29% from Rs. 79.14 crore in December 2020.

RamkrishnaForge EPS has increased to Rs. 14.11 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.22 in December 2020.

Close

RamkrishnaForge shares closed at 1,044.15 on January 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 37.40% returns over the last 6 months and 79.05% over the last 12 months.

Ramkrishna Forgings
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations606.05412.86252.47
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations606.05412.86252.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials305.50261.86115.14
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-25.25-99.777.77
Power & Fuel40.5033.6520.33
Employees Cost28.9531.5121.74
Depreciation45.0938.8424.68
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses116.1490.2941.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.1256.4820.90
Other Income1.680.800.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax96.8057.2821.72
Interest26.2720.2519.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax70.5237.022.68
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax70.5237.022.68
Tax25.4012.410.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities45.1224.612.07
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period45.1224.612.07
Equity Share Capital31.9831.9431.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.117.710.65
Diluted EPS14.117.700.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.117.710.65
Diluted EPS14.117.700.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Ramkrishna Forgings #RamkrishnaForge #Results
first published: Jan 18, 2022 05:00 pm

