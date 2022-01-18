RamkrishnaForge Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 606.05 crore, up 50.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 606.05 crore in December 2021 up 50.7% from Rs. 402.17 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.12 crore in December 2021 up 170.59% from Rs. 16.68 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.89 crore in December 2021 up 79.29% from Rs. 79.14 crore in December 2020.

RamkrishnaForge EPS has increased to Rs. 14.11 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.22 in December 2020.

RamkrishnaForge shares closed at 1,044.15 on January 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 37.40% returns over the last 6 months and 79.05% over the last 12 months.