RamkrishnaForge Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 402.17 crore, up 59.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 402.17 crore in December 2020 up 59.43% from Rs. 252.25 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.68 crore in December 2020 up 883.49% from Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.14 crore in December 2020 up 62.07% from Rs. 48.83 crore in December 2019.

RamkrishnaForge EPS has increased to Rs. 5.22 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.52 in December 2019.

RamkrishnaForge shares closed at 593.95 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 294.91% returns over the last 6 months and 52.63% over the last 12 months.