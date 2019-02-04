RamkrishnaForge Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 491.47 crore, up 22.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 491.47 crore in December 2018 up 22.84% from Rs. 400.07 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.88 crore in December 2018 up 22.23% from Rs. 27.72 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.78 crore in December 2018 up 37.3% from Rs. 77.77 crore in December 2017.

RamkrishnaForge EPS has increased to Rs. 10.40 in December 2018 from Rs. 8.51 in December 2017.

RamkrishnaForge shares closed at 495.60 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.84% returns over the last 6 months and -37.30% over the last 12 months.