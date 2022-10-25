 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RamkrishnaForge Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 824.44 crore, up 42.44% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ramkrishna Forgings are:

Net Sales at Rs 824.44 crore in September 2022 up 42.44% from Rs. 578.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.23 crore in September 2022 up 52.6% from Rs. 44.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.17 crore in September 2022 up 33.84% from Rs. 131.63 crore in September 2021.

RamkrishnaForge EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.78 in September 2021.

RamkrishnaForge shares closed at 232.15 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.79% returns over the last 6 months and -3.64% over the last 12 months.

Ramkrishna Forgings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 824.44 699.33 578.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 824.44 699.33 578.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 390.82 363.45 323.47
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 53.72 0.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -23.28 -64.09 -73.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 40.60 38.28 29.15
Depreciation 49.69 47.13 39.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 240.92 158.04 168.28
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 125.69 102.81 91.45
Other Income 0.80 0.62 0.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 126.48 103.44 92.02
Interest 28.99 26.46 21.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 97.50 76.98 70.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 97.50 76.98 70.63
Tax 30.27 25.59 26.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 67.23 51.39 44.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 67.23 51.39 44.06
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 67.23 51.39 44.06
Equity Share Capital 31.98 31.98 31.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.20 3.22 13.78
Diluted EPS 4.20 3.22 13.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.20 3.22 13.78
Diluted EPS 4.20 3.22 13.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Oct 25, 2022
