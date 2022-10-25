RamkrishnaForge Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 824.44 crore, up 42.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 824.44 crore in September 2022 up 42.44% from Rs. 578.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.23 crore in September 2022 up 52.6% from Rs. 44.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.17 crore in September 2022 up 33.84% from Rs. 131.63 crore in September 2021.

RamkrishnaForge EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.78 in September 2021.

RamkrishnaForge shares closed at 232.15 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.79% returns over the last 6 months and -3.64% over the last 12 months.