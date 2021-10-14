RamkrishnaForge Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 578.82 crore, up 129.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 578.82 crore in September 2021 up 129.67% from Rs. 252.02 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.06 crore in September 2021 up 2934.97% from Rs. 1.45 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.63 crore in September 2021 up 183.26% from Rs. 46.47 crore in September 2020.

RamkrishnaForge EPS has increased to Rs. 13.78 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.45 in September 2020.

RamkrishnaForge shares closed at 1,187.05 on October 13, 2021 (BSE) and has given 130.50% returns over the last 6 months and 260.15% over the last 12 months.