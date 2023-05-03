RamkrishnaForge Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 891.64 crore, up 24.06% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 891.64 777.48 718.72 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 891.64 777.48 718.72 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 452.43 396.98 320.28 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.08 -- 14.64 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -31.28 0.31 12.07 Power & Fuel 52.63 46.14 40.42 Employees Cost 42.92 35.92 34.53 Depreciation 55.80 49.02 45.66 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 180.86 125.13 147.26 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 138.21 123.97 103.86 Other Income 1.79 0.74 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 140.00 124.72 103.86 Interest 33.55 31.20 28.84 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 106.45 93.51 75.02 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 106.45 93.51 75.02 Tax 38.00 32.47 -8.91 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 68.45 61.04 83.93 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 68.45 61.04 83.93 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 68.45 61.04 83.93 Equity Share Capital 31.98 31.98 31.98 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.28 3.82 5.31 Diluted EPS 4.25 3.80 5.31 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.28 3.82 5.31 Diluted EPS 4.25 3.80 5.31 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited