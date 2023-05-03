RamkrishnaForge Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 891.64 crore, up 24.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ramkrishna Forgings are:Net Sales at Rs 891.64 crore in March 2023 up 24.06% from Rs. 718.72 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.45 crore in March 2023 down 18.44% from Rs. 83.93 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 195.80 crore in March 2023 up 30.95% from Rs. 149.52 crore in March 2022.
RamkrishnaForge EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.31 in March 2022.
|RamkrishnaForge shares closed at 329.40 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 47.88% returns over the last 6 months and 72.60% over the last 12 months.
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|891.64
|777.48
|718.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|891.64
|777.48
|718.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|452.43
|396.98
|320.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.08
|--
|14.64
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-31.28
|0.31
|12.07
|Power & Fuel
|52.63
|46.14
|40.42
|Employees Cost
|42.92
|35.92
|34.53
|Depreciation
|55.80
|49.02
|45.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|180.86
|125.13
|147.26
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|138.21
|123.97
|103.86
|Other Income
|1.79
|0.74
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|140.00
|124.72
|103.86
|Interest
|33.55
|31.20
|28.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|106.45
|93.51
|75.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|106.45
|93.51
|75.02
|Tax
|38.00
|32.47
|-8.91
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|68.45
|61.04
|83.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|68.45
|61.04
|83.93
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|68.45
|61.04
|83.93
|Equity Share Capital
|31.98
|31.98
|31.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.28
|3.82
|5.31
|Diluted EPS
|4.25
|3.80
|5.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.28
|3.82
|5.31
|Diluted EPS
|4.25
|3.80
|5.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited