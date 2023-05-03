English
    RamkrishnaForge Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 891.64 crore, up 24.06% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ramkrishna Forgings are:Net Sales at Rs 891.64 crore in March 2023 up 24.06% from Rs. 718.72 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.45 crore in March 2023 down 18.44% from Rs. 83.93 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 195.80 crore in March 2023 up 30.95% from Rs. 149.52 crore in March 2022.
    RamkrishnaForge EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.31 in March 2022.RamkrishnaForge shares closed at 329.40 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 47.88% returns over the last 6 months and 72.60% over the last 12 months.
    Ramkrishna Forgings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations891.64777.48718.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations891.64777.48718.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials452.43396.98320.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.08--14.64
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-31.280.3112.07
    Power & Fuel52.6346.1440.42
    Employees Cost42.9235.9234.53
    Depreciation55.8049.0245.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses180.86125.13147.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax138.21123.97103.86
    Other Income1.790.74--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax140.00124.72103.86
    Interest33.5531.2028.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax106.4593.5175.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax106.4593.5175.02
    Tax38.0032.47-8.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities68.4561.0483.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period68.4561.0483.93
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates68.4561.0483.93
    Equity Share Capital31.9831.9831.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.283.825.31
    Diluted EPS4.253.805.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.283.825.31
    Diluted EPS4.253.805.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 3, 2023 10:55 am