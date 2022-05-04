RamkrishnaForge Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 718.72 crore, up 38.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 718.72 crore in March 2022 up 38.1% from Rs. 520.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.93 crore in March 2022 up 147.66% from Rs. 33.89 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 149.52 crore in March 2022 up 37.79% from Rs. 108.51 crore in March 2021.

RamkrishnaForge EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.31 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.61 in March 2021.

RamkrishnaForge shares closed at 189.65 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.21% returns over the last 6 months and 63.82% over the last 12 months.