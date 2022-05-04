 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RamkrishnaForge Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 718.72 crore, up 38.1% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 01:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ramkrishna Forgings are:

Net Sales at Rs 718.72 crore in March 2022 up 38.1% from Rs. 520.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.93 crore in March 2022 up 147.66% from Rs. 33.89 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 149.52 crore in March 2022 up 37.79% from Rs. 108.51 crore in March 2021.

RamkrishnaForge EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.31 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.61 in March 2021.

RamkrishnaForge shares closed at 189.65 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.21% returns over the last 6 months and 63.82% over the last 12 months.

Ramkrishna Forgings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 718.72 601.32 520.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 718.72 601.32 520.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 320.28 305.50 272.98
Purchase of Traded Goods 14.64 34.06 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.07 -32.22 -12.62
Power & Fuel 40.42 40.51 --
Employees Cost 34.53 31.06 25.44
Depreciation 45.66 45.13 36.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 147.26 81.23 128.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 103.86 96.05 69.40
Other Income -- 1.61 2.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 103.86 97.66 71.76
Interest 28.84 26.98 19.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 75.02 70.68 52.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 75.02 70.68 52.71
Tax -8.91 25.32 18.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 83.93 45.35 33.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 83.93 45.35 33.89
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 83.93 45.35 33.89
Equity Share Capital 31.98 31.98 31.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.31 14.18 10.61
Diluted EPS 5.31 14.18 10.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.31 14.18 10.61
Diluted EPS 5.31 14.18 10.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 4, 2022 01:18 pm
