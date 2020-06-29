RamkrishnaForge Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 239.56 crore, down 50.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 239.56 crore in March 2020 down 50.03% from Rs. 479.40 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.57 crore in March 2020 down 130.39% from Rs. 24.92 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.19 crore in March 2020 down 55.84% from Rs. 91.02 crore in March 2019.

RamkrishnaForge shares closed at 173.70 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -48.02% returns over the last 6 months and -59.76% over the last 12 months.