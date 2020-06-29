RamkrishnaForge Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 239.56 crore, down 50.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ramkrishna Forgings are:
Net Sales at Rs 239.56 crore in March 2020 down 50.03% from Rs. 479.40 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.57 crore in March 2020 down 130.39% from Rs. 24.92 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.19 crore in March 2020 down 55.84% from Rs. 91.02 crore in March 2019.
RamkrishnaForge shares closed at 173.70 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -48.02% returns over the last 6 months and -59.76% over the last 12 months.
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|239.56
|285.59
|479.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|239.56
|285.59
|479.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|111.04
|115.81
|212.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-22.96
|-5.15
|18.97
|Power & Fuel
|20.80
|21.05
|32.03
|Employees Cost
|23.11
|25.95
|26.91
|Depreciation
|30.19
|29.19
|33.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|71.73
|78.73
|99.42
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.65
|20.00
|56.77
|Other Income
|4.35
|1.43
|0.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.00
|21.42
|57.76
|Interest
|20.25
|18.89
|21.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.25
|2.53
|36.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.25
|2.53
|36.54
|Tax
|-2.68
|0.25
|11.62
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.57
|2.28
|24.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.57
|2.28
|24.92
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.57
|2.28
|24.92
|Equity Share Capital
|32.61
|32.61
|32.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.32
|0.70
|7.64
|Diluted EPS
|-2.32
|0.70
|7.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.32
|0.70
|7.64
|Diluted EPS
|-2.32
|0.70
|7.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:31 am