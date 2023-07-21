RamkrishnaForge Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 892.34 crore, up 27.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 892.34 crore in June 2023 up 27.6% from Rs. 699.33 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.53 crore in June 2023 up 52.82% from Rs. 51.39 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 196.63 crore in June 2023 up 30.59% from Rs. 150.57 crore in June 2022.

RamkrishnaForge EPS has increased to Rs. 4.91 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.22 in June 2022.

RamkrishnaForge shares closed at 496.60 on July 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 85.23% returns over the last 6 months and 218.74% over the last 12 months.