RamkrishnaForge Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 417.11 crore, up 267.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 417.11 crore in June 2021 up 267.13% from Rs. 113.62 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.69 crore in June 2021 up 183.76% from Rs. 29.48 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.36 crore in June 2021 up 2622.51% from Rs. 3.82 crore in June 2020.

RamkrishnaForge EPS has increased to Rs. 7.73 in June 2021 from Rs. 9.11 in June 2020.

RamkrishnaForge shares closed at 793.60 on July 23, 2021 (BSE)