RamkrishnaForge Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 777.48 crore, up 29.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 777.48 crore in December 2022 up 29.3% from Rs. 601.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.04 crore in December 2022 up 34.59% from Rs. 45.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 173.74 crore in December 2022 up 21.68% from Rs. 142.79 crore in December 2021.

RamkrishnaForge EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.82 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.18 in December 2021.

RamkrishnaForge shares closed at 266.20 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 63.92% returns over the last 6 months and 29.32% over the last 12 months.