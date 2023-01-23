 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RamkrishnaForge Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 777.48 crore, up 29.3% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ramkrishna Forgings are:

Net Sales at Rs 777.48 crore in December 2022 up 29.3% from Rs. 601.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.04 crore in December 2022 up 34.59% from Rs. 45.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 173.74 crore in December 2022 up 21.68% from Rs. 142.79 crore in December 2021.

RamkrishnaForge EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.82 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.18 in December 2021.

RamkrishnaForge shares closed at 266.20 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 63.92% returns over the last 6 months and 29.32% over the last 12 months.

Ramkrishna Forgings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 777.48 824.44 601.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 777.48 824.44 601.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 396.98 390.82 305.50
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 34.06
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.31 -23.28 -32.22
Power & Fuel 46.14 -- 40.51
Employees Cost 35.92 40.60 31.06
Depreciation 49.02 49.69 45.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 125.13 240.92 81.23
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 123.97 125.69 96.05
Other Income 0.74 0.80 1.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 124.72 126.48 97.66
Interest 31.20 28.99 26.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 93.51 97.50 70.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 93.51 97.50 70.68
Tax 32.47 30.27 25.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 61.04 67.23 45.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 61.04 67.23 45.35
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 61.04 67.23 45.35
Equity Share Capital 31.98 31.98 31.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.82 4.20 14.18
Diluted EPS 3.80 4.20 14.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.82 4.20 14.18
Diluted EPS 3.80 4.20 14.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
