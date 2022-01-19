RamkrishnaForge Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 601.32 crore, up 49.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 601.32 crore in December 2021 up 49.27% from Rs. 402.85 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.35 crore in December 2021 up 206.38% from Rs. 14.80 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 142.79 crore in December 2021 up 85.11% from Rs. 77.14 crore in December 2020.

RamkrishnaForge EPS has increased to Rs. 14.18 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.64 in December 2020.

RamkrishnaForge shares closed at 1,012.60 on January 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.03% returns over the last 6 months and 73.58% over the last 12 months.