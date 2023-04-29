 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ramkrishna Forgings Q4 profit falls 23% to Rs 68 crore; income grows to Rs 893 crore

PTI
Apr 29, 2023 / 03:07 PM IST

For the whole financial year (FY) 2022-23, the company's PAT rose to Rs 248.10 crore from Rs 198.02 crore during FY22.

Ramkrishna Forgings on Saturday reported a profit after tax of Rs 68.45 crore during the March 2023 quarter, on account of higher expenses.

At Rs 68.45 crore, the profit after tax (PAT) was 23 per cent lower from Rs 83.93 crore in January-March period of the preceding 2021-22 fiscal, Ramkrishna Forgings said in a statement.

Its total income, however, increased to Rs 893.43 crore from Rs 718.72 crore in the year-ago quarter.