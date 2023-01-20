 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ramkrishna Forgings Q3 net profit grows 35% to Rs 61 cr

Jan 20, 2023 / 07:53 PM IST

Ramkrishna Forgings on Friday posted a 35 per cent rise in its December quarter consolidated net profit to Rs 61.04 crore, mainly on account of higher revenues.

The firm had clocked a net profit of Rs 45.35 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

The company's revenue from operations rose 30 per cent to Rs 777.48 crore in the October-December quarter of the ongoing fiscal from Rs 601.32 crore a year ago.

Naresh Jalan, MD of Ramkrishna Forgings Limited, said, "Our diverse and robust business model has led to a sustained growth momentum, primarily driven by our strategic decision to enhance product offering coupled with high customer demand. Our global geographical outreach helped us to secure new orders and further strengthen the order book".

In the first nine months of FY23, the company won contracts worth Rs 774.70 crore spanning across various geographies, including North America and Europe, and reduced gross debt by 23 per cent to Rs 1,286.89 crore, he said, adding the focus will remain on making the company a debt-free entity by FY25.

According to the statement, during the December 2022 quarter, the company entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire 51 per cent shares of EV maker TSUYO Manufacturing Private Limited.