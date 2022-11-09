 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ramgopal Polyte Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.62 crore, down 4.25% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 07:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramgopal Polytex are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.62 crore in September 2022 down 4.25% from Rs. 2.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2022 down 2608.22% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2022 down 1350% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

Ramgopal Polyte shares closed at 6.57 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.52% returns over the last 6 months and -48.06% over the last 12 months.

Ramgopal Polytex
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.62 2.31 2.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.62 2.31 2.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.52 2.04 3.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.48 0.36 -0.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.14 0.14 0.16
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.14 0.20 0.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.66 -0.43 -0.20
Other Income 0.16 0.16 0.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.50 -0.27 0.02
Interest 0.04 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.55 -0.28 0.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.55 -0.28 0.02
Tax 0.00 -- 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.55 -0.28 0.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.55 -0.28 0.02
Equity Share Capital 14.40 14.40 14.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.38 -0.19 0.02
Diluted EPS -0.38 -0.19 0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.38 -0.19 0.02
Diluted EPS -0.38 -0.19 0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Ramgopal Polyte #Ramgopal Polytex #Results #Textiles - Processing
first published: Nov 9, 2022 07:17 pm
