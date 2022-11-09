Ramgopal Polyte Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.62 crore, down 4.25% Y-o-Y
November 09, 2022 / 07:22 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramgopal Polytex are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.62 crore in September 2022 down 4.25% from Rs. 2.74 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2022 down 2608.22% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2022 down 1350% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.
Ramgopal Polyte shares closed at 6.57 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.52% returns over the last 6 months and -48.06% over the last 12 months.
|Ramgopal Polytex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.62
|2.31
|2.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.62
|2.31
|2.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.52
|2.04
|3.54
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.48
|0.36
|-0.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.14
|0.14
|0.16
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.14
|0.20
|0.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.66
|-0.43
|-0.20
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.16
|0.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.50
|-0.27
|0.02
|Interest
|0.04
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.55
|-0.28
|0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.55
|-0.28
|0.02
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.55
|-0.28
|0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.55
|-0.28
|0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|14.40
|14.40
|14.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|-0.19
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|-0.19
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|-0.19
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|-0.19
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited