    Ramgopal Polyte Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.62 crore, down 4.25% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 07:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramgopal Polytex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.62 crore in September 2022 down 4.25% from Rs. 2.74 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2022 down 2608.22% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2022 down 1350% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

    Ramgopal Polyte shares closed at 6.57 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.52% returns over the last 6 months and -48.06% over the last 12 months.

    Ramgopal Polytex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.622.312.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.622.312.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.522.043.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.480.36-0.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.140.140.16
    Depreciation0.000.000.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.140.200.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.66-0.43-0.20
    Other Income0.160.160.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.50-0.270.02
    Interest0.040.010.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.55-0.280.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.55-0.280.02
    Tax0.00--0.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.55-0.280.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.55-0.280.02
    Equity Share Capital14.4014.4014.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.38-0.190.02
    Diluted EPS-0.38-0.190.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.38-0.190.02
    Diluted EPS-0.38-0.190.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 07:17 pm