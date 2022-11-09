Ramgopal Polyte Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.62 crore, down 4.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.62 crore in September 2022 down 4.25% from Rs. 2.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2022 down 2608.22% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2022 down 1350% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

Ramgopal Polyte shares closed at 6.57 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.52% returns over the last 6 months and -48.06% over the last 12 months.