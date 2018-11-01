Ramgopal Polyte Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore, up 14971.43% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramgopal Polytex are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore in September 2018 up 14971.43% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2018 down 59.31% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2018 down 28.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2017.
Ramgopal Polyte shares closed at 3.50 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -59.77% returns over the last 6 months and 34.62% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ramgopal Polytex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.43
|--
|0.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.43
|--
|0.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.68
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.39
|--
|0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.15
|0.17
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.46
|0.19
|0.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.49
|-0.36
|-0.50
|Other Income
|0.29
|0.34
|0.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.20
|-0.02
|-0.17
|Interest
|0.07
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.28
|-0.02
|-0.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.28
|-0.02
|-0.18
|Tax
|--
|0.00
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.28
|-0.03
|-0.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.28
|-0.03
|-0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|14.40
|14.50
|14.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.02
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-0.02
|-0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.02
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-0.02
|-0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited