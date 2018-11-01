Ramgopal Polyte Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore, up 14971.43% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore in September 2018 up 14971.43% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2018 down 59.31% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2018 down 28.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2017.

Ramgopal Polyte shares closed at 3.50 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -59.77% returns over the last 6 months and 34.62% over the last 12 months.