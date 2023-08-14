English
    Ramgopal Polyte Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.26 crore, up 41.32% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 07:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramgopal Polytex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.26 crore in June 2023 up 41.32% from Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2023 up 6.21% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 up 22.22% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022.

    Ramgopal Polyte shares closed at 5.00 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.24% returns over the last 6 months and -11.03% over the last 12 months.

    Ramgopal Polytex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.261.562.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.261.562.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.164.022.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.95-2.520.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.140.140.14
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.220.160.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.31-0.24-0.43
    Other Income0.100.130.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.21-0.11-0.27
    Interest0.050.040.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.26-0.16-0.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.26-0.16-0.28
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.26-0.16-0.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.26-0.16-0.28
    Equity Share Capital14.4014.4014.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.18-0.11-0.19
    Diluted EPS-0.18-0.11-0.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.18-0.11-0.19
    Diluted EPS-0.18-0.11-0.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

