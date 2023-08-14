Ramgopal Polyte Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.26 crore, up 41.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.26 crore in June 2023 up 41.32% from Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2023 up 6.21% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 up 22.22% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022.

Ramgopal Polyte shares closed at 5.00 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.24% returns over the last 6 months and -11.03% over the last 12 months.