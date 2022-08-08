 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ramgopal Polyte Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.31 crore, up 142.85% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 10:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramgopal Polytex are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.31 crore in June 2022 up 142.85% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022 down 6362.22% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022 down 1000% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

Ramgopal Polyte shares closed at 5.40 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -51.79% returns over the last 6 months and -13.46% over the last 12 months.

Ramgopal Polytex
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.31 2.13 0.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.31 2.13 0.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.04 2.74 2.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.36 -0.42 -1.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.14 0.12 0.13
Depreciation 0.00 0.01 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.20 0.17 0.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.43 -0.50 -0.25
Other Income 0.16 0.12 0.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.27 -0.38 0.01
Interest 0.01 0.02 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.28 -0.40 0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.28 -0.40 0.01
Tax -- -- 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.28 -0.40 0.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.28 -0.40 0.00
Equity Share Capital 14.40 14.40 14.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.19 -0.27 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.19 -0.27 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.19 -0.27 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.19 -0.27 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Ramgopal Polyte #Ramgopal Polytex #Results #Textiles - Processing
first published: Aug 8, 2022 10:44 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.