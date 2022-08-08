Ramgopal Polyte Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.31 crore, up 142.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramgopal Polytex are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.31 crore in June 2022 up 142.85% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022 down 6362.22% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022 down 1000% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.
Ramgopal Polyte shares closed at 5.40 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -51.79% returns over the last 6 months and -13.46% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ramgopal Polytex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.31
|2.13
|0.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.31
|2.13
|0.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.04
|2.74
|2.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.36
|-0.42
|-1.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.14
|0.12
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.01
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.20
|0.17
|0.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.43
|-0.50
|-0.25
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.12
|0.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.27
|-0.38
|0.01
|Interest
|0.01
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.28
|-0.40
|0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.28
|-0.40
|0.01
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.28
|-0.40
|0.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.28
|-0.40
|0.00
|Equity Share Capital
|14.40
|14.40
|14.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.27
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-0.27
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.27
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-0.27
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited