Ramgopal Polyte Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.31 crore, up 142.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.31 crore in June 2022 up 142.85% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022 down 6362.22% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022 down 1000% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

Ramgopal Polyte shares closed at 5.40 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -51.79% returns over the last 6 months and -13.46% over the last 12 months.