Ramgopal Polyte Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore, up 171.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore in June 2021 up 171.44% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021 down 53.61% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021 down 72.73% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2020.

Ramgopal Polyte EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2020.

Ramgopal Polyte shares closed at 6.55 on August 11, 2021 (BSE)