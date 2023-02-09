 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ramgopal Polyte Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore, down 80.43% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramgopal Polytex are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 80.43% from Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2022 down 234.84% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 440% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Ramgopal Polytex
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.49 2.62 2.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.49 2.62 2.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 1.52 2.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.72 1.48 -0.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.13 0.14 0.13
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.11 0.14 0.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.47 -0.66 -0.25
Other Income 0.21 0.16 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.27 -0.50 -0.07
Interest 0.02 0.04 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.29 -0.55 -0.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.29 -0.55 -0.09
Tax -- 0.00 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.29 -0.55 -0.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.29 -0.55 -0.09
Equity Share Capital 14.40 14.40 14.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.20 -0.38 -0.06
Diluted EPS -0.20 -0.38 -0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.20 -0.38 -0.06
Diluted EPS -0.20 -0.38 -0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited