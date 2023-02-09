English
    Ramgopal Polyte Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore, down 80.43% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramgopal Polytex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 80.43% from Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2022 down 234.84% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 440% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

    Ramgopal Polytex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.492.622.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.492.622.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--1.522.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.721.48-0.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.140.13
    Depreciation0.000.000.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.110.140.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.47-0.66-0.25
    Other Income0.210.160.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.27-0.50-0.07
    Interest0.020.040.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.29-0.55-0.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.29-0.55-0.09
    Tax--0.00--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.29-0.55-0.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.29-0.55-0.09
    Equity Share Capital14.4014.4014.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.20-0.38-0.06
    Diluted EPS-0.20-0.38-0.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.20-0.38-0.06
    Diluted EPS-0.20-0.38-0.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited