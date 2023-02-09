Ramgopal Polyte Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore, down 80.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 80.43% from Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2022 down 234.84% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 440% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Ramgopal Polyte shares closed at 6.50 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.88% returns over the last 6 months and -42.43% over the last 12 months.