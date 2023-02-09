Ramgopal Polyte Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore, down 80.43% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramgopal Polytex are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 80.43% from Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2022 down 234.84% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 440% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.
Ramgopal Polyte shares closed at 6.50 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.88% returns over the last 6 months and -42.43% over the last 12 months.
|Ramgopal Polytex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.49
|2.62
|2.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.49
|2.62
|2.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|1.52
|2.53
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.72
|1.48
|-0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.14
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.11
|0.14
|0.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.47
|-0.66
|-0.25
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.16
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.27
|-0.50
|-0.07
|Interest
|0.02
|0.04
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.29
|-0.55
|-0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.29
|-0.55
|-0.09
|Tax
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.29
|-0.55
|-0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.29
|-0.55
|-0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|14.40
|14.40
|14.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|-0.38
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|-0.38
|-0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|-0.38
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|-0.38
|-0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited