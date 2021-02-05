Ramgopal Polyte Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore, up 135.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore in December 2020 up 135.49% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020 up 335.17% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020 up 525% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

Ramgopal Polyte EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2019.

Ramgopal Polyte shares closed at 1.99 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 172.60% returns over the last 6 months and 151.90% over the last 12 months.