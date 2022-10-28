 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ramcoind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 264.57 crore, up 10.95% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 11:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramco Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 264.57 crore in September 2022 up 10.95% from Rs. 238.46 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.83 crore in September 2022 down 9.42% from Rs. 18.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.68 crore in September 2022 down 3.34% from Rs. 38.98 crore in September 2021.

Ramcoind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.94 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.14 in September 2021.

Ramcoind shares closed at 184.10 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.67% returns over the last 6 months and -35.61% over the last 12 months.

Ramco Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 263.50 448.49 229.24
Other Operating Income 1.07 0.59 9.22
Total Income From Operations 264.57 449.08 238.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 169.69 200.76 127.68
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.09 0.11 0.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -31.79 47.07 -19.81
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.96 29.47 28.66
Depreciation 7.84 7.67 7.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 77.29 105.73 65.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.49 58.27 28.81
Other Income 20.35 3.16 2.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.84 61.43 31.63
Interest 4.17 2.79 1.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.67 58.64 29.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 25.67 58.64 29.70
Tax 8.84 18.58 11.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.83 40.06 18.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.83 40.06 18.58
Equity Share Capital 8.67 8.67 8.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.94 4.62 2.14
Diluted EPS 1.94 4.62 2.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.94 4.62 2.14
Diluted EPS 1.94 4.62 2.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:22 pm
