Ramcoind Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 238.46 crore, up 15.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 238.46 crore in September 2021 up 15.99% from Rs. 205.58 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.58 crore in September 2021 down 31.41% from Rs. 27.09 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.98 crore in September 2021 down 15.92% from Rs. 46.36 crore in September 2020.

Ramcoind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.14 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.13 in September 2020.

Ramcoind shares closed at 283.95 on November 02, 2021 (NSE)