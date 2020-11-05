Ramcoind Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 205.58 crore, up 16.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 205.58 crore in September 2020 up 16.16% from Rs. 176.98 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.09 crore in September 2020 up 25.59% from Rs. 21.57 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.36 crore in September 2020 up 44.97% from Rs. 31.98 crore in September 2019.

Ramcoind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.13 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.49 in September 2019.

Ramcoind shares closed at 188.10 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 51.75% returns over the last 6 months and -2.87% over the last 12 months.