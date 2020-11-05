172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|ramcoind-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-205-58-crore-up-16-16-y-o-y-6071431.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ramcoind Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 205.58 crore, up 16.16% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramco Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 205.58 crore in September 2020 up 16.16% from Rs. 176.98 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.09 crore in September 2020 up 25.59% from Rs. 21.57 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.36 crore in September 2020 up 44.97% from Rs. 31.98 crore in September 2019.

Ramcoind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.13 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.49 in September 2019.

Ramcoind shares closed at 188.10 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 51.75% returns over the last 6 months and -2.87% over the last 12 months.

Ramco Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations198.59273.96170.97
Other Operating Income6.99--6.01
Total Income From Operations205.58273.96176.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials114.1789.2795.73
Purchase of Traded Goods0.010.010.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-17.3462.37-15.39
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost22.9021.4822.83
Depreciation6.916.756.47
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses53.9746.0958.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.9647.998.41
Other Income14.491.0217.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.4549.0125.51
Interest2.093.453.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax37.3645.5622.29
Exceptional Items----4.04
P/L Before Tax37.3645.5626.33
Tax10.2715.574.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.0929.9921.57
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.0929.9921.57
Equity Share Capital8.678.678.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.133.462.49
Diluted EPS3.133.462.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.133.462.49
Diluted EPS3.133.462.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 5, 2020 04:11 pm

tags #Cement - Products & Building Materials #Earnings First-Cut #Ramco Industries #Ramcoind #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.