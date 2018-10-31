Ramcoind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 187.25 crore, up 16.31% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 187.25 crore in September 2018 up 16.31% from Rs. 160.99 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.30 crore in September 2018 up 19.27% from Rs. 22.05 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.83 crore in September 2018 up 6.86% from Rs. 40.08 crore in September 2017.

Ramcoind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.03 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.54 in September 2017.

Ramcoind shares closed at 188.90 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -30.22% returns over the last 6 months and -37.76% over the last 12 months.