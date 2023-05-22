English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ramcoind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 310.10 crore, up 1.83% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 02:24 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramco Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 310.10 crore in March 2023 up 1.83% from Rs. 304.54 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.21 crore in March 2023 up 116.63% from Rs. 15.33 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.09 crore in March 2023 down 16.46% from Rs. 31.23 crore in March 2022.

    Ramcoind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.83 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.77 in March 2022.

    Ramcoind shares closed at 151.85 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.75% returns over the last 6 months and -20.99% over the last 12 months.

    Ramco Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations304.85270.89294.79
    Other Operating Income5.2511.819.75
    Total Income From Operations310.10282.70304.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials193.73153.53177.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.704.510.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-20.792.19-24.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.2129.9928.86
    Depreciation8.427.557.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses80.9577.2893.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.887.6521.75
    Other Income5.793.402.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.6711.0523.98
    Interest6.695.472.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.985.5821.51
    Exceptional Items2.270.80--
    P/L Before Tax13.256.3821.51
    Tax-19.960.646.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.215.7415.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.215.7415.33
    Equity Share Capital8.688.678.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.830.661.77
    Diluted EPS3.830.661.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.830.661.77
    Diluted EPS3.830.661.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Cement - Products & Building Materials #Earnings First-Cut #Ramco Industries #Ramcoind #Results
    first published: May 22, 2023 02:21 pm