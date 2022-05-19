 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ramcoind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 304.54 crore, up 9.75% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramco Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 304.54 crore in March 2022 up 9.75% from Rs. 277.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.33 crore in March 2022 down 38.95% from Rs. 25.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.23 crore in March 2022 down 28.54% from Rs. 43.70 crore in March 2021.

Ramcoind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.77 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.90 in March 2021.

Ramcoind shares closed at 199.15 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.43% returns over the last 6 months and -28.95% over the last 12 months.

Ramco Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 294.79 260.19 270.36
Other Operating Income 9.75 7.81 7.12
Total Income From Operations 304.54 268.00 277.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 177.08 140.47 148.82
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.14 0.05 0.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -24.22 -14.77 -13.86
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.86 28.41 27.23
Depreciation 7.25 7.52 6.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 93.68 81.34 87.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.75 24.98 20.51
Other Income 2.23 3.00 16.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.98 27.98 36.74
Interest 2.47 1.95 1.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.51 26.03 34.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.51 26.03 34.80
Tax 6.18 10.09 9.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.33 15.94 25.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.33 15.94 25.11
Equity Share Capital 8.67 8.67 8.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.77 1.84 2.90
Diluted EPS 1.77 1.84 2.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.77 1.84 2.90
Diluted EPS 1.77 1.84 2.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Products & Building Materials #Earnings First-Cut #Ramco Industries #Ramcoind #Results
first published: May 19, 2022 01:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.