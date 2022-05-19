Ramcoind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 304.54 crore, up 9.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 304.54 crore in March 2022 up 9.75% from Rs. 277.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.33 crore in March 2022 down 38.95% from Rs. 25.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.23 crore in March 2022 down 28.54% from Rs. 43.70 crore in March 2021.

Ramcoind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.77 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.90 in March 2021.

Ramcoind shares closed at 199.15 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.43% returns over the last 6 months and -28.95% over the last 12 months.