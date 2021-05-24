Ramcoind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 277.48 crore, up 43.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 277.48 crore in March 2021 up 43.55% from Rs. 193.30 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.11 crore in March 2021 up 157.01% from Rs. 9.77 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.70 crore in March 2021 up 95.88% from Rs. 22.31 crore in March 2020.

Ramcoind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.90 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.13 in March 2020.

Ramcoind shares closed at 295.45 on May 21, 2021 (BSE)