Ramcoind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 193.30 crore, down 13.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 193.30 crore in March 2020 down 13.51% from Rs. 223.50 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.77 crore in March 2020 down 32.76% from Rs. 14.53 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.31 crore in March 2020 down 7.89% from Rs. 24.22 crore in March 2019.

Ramcoind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.13 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.68 in March 2019.

Ramcoind shares closed at 174.80 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -1.91% returns over the last 6 months and -14.38% over the last 12 months.