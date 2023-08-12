English
    Ramcoind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 453.16 crore, up 0.91% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramco Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 453.16 crore in June 2023 up 0.91% from Rs. 449.08 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.35 crore in June 2023 down 34.22% from Rs. 40.06 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.39 crore in June 2023 down 31.42% from Rs. 69.10 crore in June 2022.

    Ramcoind EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.62 in June 2022.

    Ramcoind shares closed at 183.95 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.01% returns over the last 6 months and -2.88% over the last 12 months.

    Ramco Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations453.16304.85448.49
    Other Operating Income--5.250.59
    Total Income From Operations453.16310.10449.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials215.58193.73200.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.045.700.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks52.80-20.7947.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.8230.2129.47
    Depreciation8.388.427.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses98.9980.95105.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.5511.8858.27
    Other Income1.465.793.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.0117.6761.43
    Interest6.226.692.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.7910.9858.64
    Exceptional Items--2.27--
    P/L Before Tax32.7913.2558.64
    Tax6.44-19.9618.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.3533.2140.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.3533.2140.06
    Equity Share Capital8.688.688.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.043.834.62
    Diluted EPS3.043.834.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.043.834.62
    Diluted EPS3.043.834.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 10:11 am

