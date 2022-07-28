 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ramcoind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 449.08 crore, up 20.43% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramco Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 449.08 crore in June 2022 up 20.43% from Rs. 372.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.06 crore in June 2022 down 29.82% from Rs. 57.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.10 crore in June 2022 down 25.21% from Rs. 92.39 crore in June 2021.

Ramcoind EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.62 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.59 in June 2021.

Ramcoind shares closed at 184.85 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.60% returns over the last 6 months and -46.76% over the last 12 months.

Ramco Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 448.49 294.79 367.12
Other Operating Income 0.59 9.75 5.79
Total Income From Operations 449.08 304.54 372.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 200.76 177.08 162.41
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.11 0.14 0.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 47.07 -24.22 33.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.47 28.86 24.98
Depreciation 7.67 7.25 7.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 105.73 93.68 81.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 58.27 21.75 62.69
Other Income 3.16 2.23 22.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.43 23.98 85.20
Interest 2.79 2.47 2.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 58.64 21.51 83.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 58.64 21.51 83.02
Tax 18.58 6.18 25.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 40.06 15.33 57.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 40.06 15.33 57.08
Equity Share Capital 8.67 8.67 8.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.62 1.77 6.59
Diluted EPS 4.62 1.77 6.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.62 1.77 6.59
Diluted EPS 4.62 1.77 6.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:22 pm
