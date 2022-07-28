Ramcoind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 449.08 crore, up 20.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 449.08 crore in June 2022 up 20.43% from Rs. 372.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.06 crore in June 2022 down 29.82% from Rs. 57.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.10 crore in June 2022 down 25.21% from Rs. 92.39 crore in June 2021.

Ramcoind EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.62 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.59 in June 2021.

Ramcoind shares closed at 184.85 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.60% returns over the last 6 months and -46.76% over the last 12 months.