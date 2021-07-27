Ramcoind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 372.91 crore, up 36.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 372.91 crore in June 2021 up 36.12% from Rs. 273.96 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.08 crore in June 2021 up 90.33% from Rs. 29.99 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.39 crore in June 2021 up 65.69% from Rs. 55.76 crore in June 2020.

Ramcoind EPS has increased to Rs. 6.59 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.46 in June 2020.

Ramcoind shares closed at 360.20 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 65.19% returns over the last 6 months and 109.24% over the last 12 months.