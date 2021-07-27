MARKET NEWS

Ramcoind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 372.91 crore, up 36.12% Y-o-Y

July 27, 2021 / 07:28 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramco Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 372.91 crore in June 2021 up 36.12% from Rs. 273.96 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.08 crore in June 2021 up 90.33% from Rs. 29.99 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.39 crore in June 2021 up 65.69% from Rs. 55.76 crore in June 2020.

Ramcoind EPS has increased to Rs. 6.59 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.46 in June 2020.

Ramcoind shares closed at 360.20 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 65.19% returns over the last 6 months and 109.24% over the last 12 months.

Ramco Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations367.12270.36273.96
Other Operating Income5.797.12--
Total Income From Operations372.91277.48273.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials162.41148.8289.27
Purchase of Traded Goods0.100.090.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks33.87-13.8662.37
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost24.9827.2321.48
Depreciation7.196.966.75
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses81.6787.7346.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.6920.5147.99
Other Income22.5116.231.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.2036.7449.01
Interest2.181.943.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax83.0234.8045.56
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax83.0234.8045.56
Tax25.949.6915.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities57.0825.1129.99
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period57.0825.1129.99
Equity Share Capital8.678.678.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.592.903.46
Diluted EPS6.592.903.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.592.903.46
Diluted EPS6.592.903.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Cement - Products & Building Materials #Earnings First-Cut #Ramco Industries #Ramcoind #Results
first published: Jul 27, 2021 07:22 pm

